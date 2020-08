Chellah Tukuta writes :

CONFUSION IN PF. GBM REJECTED AS CAMPAIGN MANAGER IN LUKASHYA. THIS IS AFTER HIS DAUGHTER SIBONGILE WAS DENIED ADOPTION ON THE PF TICKET

WE ARE SURE GBM NOW MISSES UPND. HE WAS LUCKY HH EVEN MADE HIM HIS VICE BECAUSE NO ONE IN HISTORY WILL APPOINT GBM TO SUCH A POSITION.