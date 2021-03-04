GBM RESPONDS TO ASSERTIONS THAT PF IS TRYING TO RIG 2021 ELECTIONS THROUGH VOTER SUPPRESSION IN OPPOSITION STRONGHOLDS

“There was so much publicity disseminated [by the ECZ] to the entire country [to go and register] but if they [people in the opposition parties’ strongholds] didn’t register according to their [opposition parties’] expectations, that is not our fault.”

“We had to sensitize our people in our strongholds….and we did it well this time so they shouldn’t cry foul at all [because] they didn’t just sensitise their people to go and register.”-GBM