GBM SAYS UPND, NDC PLANNING TO WITHDRAW FROM CHILUBI RACE BECAUSE THEY HAVE BEEN DEFEATED.

Patriotic Front Deputy National Mobilisation Chairperson who is also Deputy Campaign Manager for the Chilubi Parliamentary by elections, Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) says the campaigns on both the island and the mainland in Chilubi have shown overwhelming support for the Patriotic Front causing the United Party for National Development and the NDC to be intimidated and to cry foul.

Mr Mwamba said everytime the UPND sence defeat, they resort to underhand tactics to divert the people of Zambia from the real issue which is that they are a non entity.

He said no ammount of cry baby tactics would help the opposition UPND and has urged them to just campaign hard even with the full knowledge that it will yeild no results.

Mr Mwamba said this in an exclusive interview wit Zambian Watch in Chilubi mainland this afternoon.

“Both here on the mainland were we are and on the island where Dr. Chilufya is, the PF is recieving overwhelming support. And I don’t know why the UPND always come up with underhand tactics whenever they sence defeat. So we hear them saying they want to pull out of the race. What a shame, ” he said.

He stated that as PF, they are geared celebrate after the 13th because certainly they will take the day owing to the robust development agenda that the PF is carrying out in Chilubi just like in the rest of the nation.

GBM urged all the people of Chilubi to rally behind President Lungu and the Patriotic Front Candidate, Mulenga Fube.