By Chilufya Tayali

GBM SHOULD REVEAL THE SECRETS, WHICH HE KNOWS, BECAUSE I KNOW WHAT HE KNOWS

====================

The truth may take time to come out, but it surely will come out. I have been accused of being an alarmist but I know that some people in this Country are desperate to get power and have been engaging in activities anemic to the peace of this Country.

In my OPINION, I agree with GBM that what is going on is part the House Hold Empowerment abbrevited as “HH Empowerment” schemed by a certain party which I am sure GBM knows about, because he was part of it.

I think the plots started with the riots in Universities which left a female student dead at UNZA.

I tried to fight it, but the PF govt and the police commanded by BaKanganja could not support me, instead, I ended up in court as a respondent.

I hope GBM can be courageous to reveal the secrets behind the HH Empowerment.

I strongly believe and agree with Hon. Kampyongo who featured on the Sunday interview, that there are no ritual killings, though I can’t be specific for sure, the motive of the recent gassing incidences.

However, I wouldn’t rule out political motives, connected to the HH empowerment.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!