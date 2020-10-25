GBM Sympathises With Jailed Kambwili

It’s unfortunate that Chishimba Kambwili is incarcerated today, says ruling PF vice-chairperson for mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM).

And GBM said President Edgar Lungu has sent PF secretary general Davies Mwila to the Copperbelt to ensure harmony between the main party structures and the mobilisation committee.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, GBM bemoaned the incarceration of Kambwili, but that the matter ehad nothing to do with President Edgar Lungu and the ruling party. GBM was asked how he felt as a political leader that one of the opposition leaders in the country was incarcerated during the time the country was commemorating 56 years of independence.