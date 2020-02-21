Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has charged that vocal ruling party surrogate Chilufya Tayali and now PF member Geofre Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) and a few other individuals connected to the ruling party are inciting Zambians to execute mob injustice on opposition leader Hakahinde Hicilema (HH).

“They know that people are currently lynching anyone they suspect to be involved in gassing. These individuals are a very serious threat to the security of the nation,” Changala charges.

He observes that in their fit of hate they erroneously think that bringing harm to HH will just end in removing him from the ballot paper in the 2021 general elections.

“No. Such an event would plunge Zambia into a dark hell,” Chengala warns adding: “If people are killing and destroying police stations on mere suspicion, I shudder to even imagine what would happen if a political leader with a following of millions of Zambians were attacked by mobs and brought to harm.

Chengala has wondered why the police are not arresting he likes of Tayali and GBM to (1) help with investigations; and (2) stop them inciting angry citizens to harm HH and those associated with him.

Changala says any right thinking Zambian, whether partisan or not, should be worried about what the security implications of the utterances of these individuals.

He says there is no evidence, in the public domain at least, linking HH to the ongoing gassing of homes and crowded public places.

“What does the police command want to see happen before they stop GBM, Tayali and a few PF individuals inciting mob injustice on the leader of the biggest opposition party in Zambia?” he further asks.

Changala had implored those speculating that the government has a hand in the gassing to stop doing so.

“I would rather interpret the failure by the security services to decisively bring this scourge to a stop to either (1) incompetence and lack of political will, or (2) that the whole thing is too complex for the police to handle in which case the government should seek help from friendly countries,” he says.

To those in government, Changala says they should also stop acting suspiciously ie.delaying court action against those caught in the act.

He adds that the ill timed collecting of blood samples from households by the Ministry of Health at a time of high spiritual paranoia following pronouncements by some unscrupulous self appointed foreign prophet and suspected ritual killings during the same period is dangerous.