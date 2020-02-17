GBM TO LINK HH FUND INITIATIVE TO BE BEHIND SPONSORING GASSERS IN THE COUNTRY

Information has emerged that Patriotic Front Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba will on Thursday link United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema to be the one sponsoring Gassers in the country.

According to information gathered by Zambian Watch, Mr. Mwamba says Gassers in the Country are being sponsored by Mr. Hichilema through his empowerment initiative.

Last Month, the UPND Leader announced that he will meet a number of young Entrepreneurs who will compete to get funding from the ‘HH Empowerment Initiative’.

And Source at the Ministry of home Affairs have told Zambian Watch that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo is coaching a 14 Year old boy who was gassed Northmead Primary School in Lusaka to accuse Hichilema.

Mr. Kampyongo is said to have been coaching the 14 Year old boy who will be taken to court and he will allege that a UPND Member told him that Hichilema will pay him K2,500 if he gassed Northmead Primary School in Lusaka.

And Zambian Watch has established that Police Officers are also part of the people enganged to gass people and collect blood.

On Police Officer has so far been beaten to death in Kasama after he was found spraying a dangerous Chemical.