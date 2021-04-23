By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

BASHI CHILEKWA WAS OUTSIDE RANTING WHEN PF MILITIA GROUP WAS AMBUSHING HH IN HIS HOUSE, WAS HE A COMMANDER?

Let’s refresh our minds a little bit incase some things have been forgotten. When PF Militia attacked HH at his residence and gassed him, Bashi Chilekwa Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – GBM was outside the gate speaking in parables, as if he didn’t know the whole operation!

When he discovered that HH was not assassinated, Bashi Chilekwa pushed for treason Charge, or he wanted was to take down the UPND presidency by all means and later move back to PF.

Now the way God operates, the UPND insiders who he worked with to assassinate HH have all defected to PF, thinking PF will shield them from jail time.

So Bashi Chilekwa should not open the Pandora box, memories are still fresh!!! He knows he had a hand in near assassination of HH. Bashi Chilekwa knows HH knows about it….

#let the game begin