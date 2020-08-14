By McDonald Chipenzi

SIBONGILE MWAMBA QUALIFIES TO CONTEST IN LUKASHYA BY-ELECTION.



MANY people have inquired from me whether or not Sibongile Mwamba, daughter to GBM, qualifies to stand for the vacant seat of Lukanshya in Kasama District.



This question arises because of the argument that she was adopted, contested and lost the Kasama Central seat in 2016.



The current Constitution, under Art 72, only disallows those elected and resign after being elected to recontest their seats on any party ticket or as an independent during the life cycle of that electoral cycle.



Those who lose elections, like Sibongile did in 2016, can just not be appointed as ministers but can be appointed in the civil/public service and recontest any by-election on any ticket.



May be this is another Lacunae Bill 10 should have addressed since the barred from being appointed as Ministers under Art 55, once they recontest a by-election and win, they become ministers within the life cycle of that electoral cycle.



Hope this clarifies these queries on SIBONGILE. So let Sibongile go for it as she feels her potential to win is echoing in her nerves.

I submit.