By David Zulu

Shortly after President Edgar Lungu was sworn into office in 2015, a South African journalist in a Johannesburg interview, asked him how his relationship with former Zambian Deputy President Guy Scott was. The President uttered a now famous response to a rather bemused SABC journalist, “I don’t drink with him…”

Mr Lungu may have been trying to bring to the fore that the relationship between himself and the former Veep was not exactly cordial anymore, because apparently according to him, it would only be regarded as normal if the two sat down and had a beer. The ‘drinking together’ describes a health relationship underscored by trust.

Mr Lungu was actually rather strangely sounding out what Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba is now accusing UPND President Hakainde Hichilema of, that you can’t sit down eat and drink with a person you don’t trust. In short President Edgar Lungu didn’t trust Guy Scott anymore as to share a glass of whiskey with.

However, what is tragic and troubling is that the PF Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, is using the former bromance between Hakainde Hichilema and himself to project the latter as unreachable and distant, and as a person who’s not therefore fit for leadership.

However evidence that is emerging is that it is not only a false, frivolous and malicious campaign, but also a hateful and well coordinated program to smear Hakainde Hichilema for the purpose of political gain. It is also presenting Mr Mwamba as childish immature and lacking statesmanship and stewardship that would inspire seriousness and quality leadership.

Not too long ago Mr Mwamba spewed and incited unbelievable toxic, hate and bitterness against President Edgar Lungu which in yesterday’s press conference, he openly admitted as having been false and in his own words as, ‘mere politicking’. This presents him as a very dangerous man indeed, who Mr Lungu must not entrust with his whiskey, nshima and water, in the same way he denied that privelege(wrongly or rightly) to Dr Guy Scott.

There are several pictures that have since emerged of Hakainde Hichilema freely sharing food and water with Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and a host of other people both in public and in private. One of those images was taken at GBM’s own house in Johannesburg where the two families met and ate together. Another notable one is where the two enjoy fritters (vitumbuwa) at a marketplace. It is therefore absolutely foolhardy to trust whatever Mr Mwamba says. He has some growing up to seriously look into.