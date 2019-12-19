MBUZI SAYS GBM’S TALK ON NORTHERN BEING A NO-GO AREA FOR UPND IS A FALLACY

UPND Eastern Province Information and Publicity Secretary, Victor Mbuzi has said former UPND Vice President, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba is misleading the masses through sentiments that Northern Province is a no-go area of the UPND.

Mr Mbuzi observes that it is wrong for GBM to allege that Northern Province is a stronghold of the Patriotic Front (PF) and that it is wishful thinking for UPND to think of perpetrating the province as it is evident that the ruling party has lost touch with the grassroots in the region.

“It is wrong for Mr Mwamba to allege that Northern province is a no go area for the UPND because recent election victories like the Ilambo Ward by-election is a sign of how popular the UPND has become in that region. So, for GBM to claim that the province is a PF stronghold is not only misleading, but also a fallacy,” stated Mbuzi.

He says he recalls vividly how GBM heaped praises on President Hakainde Hichilema when he joined the party in 2015.

“We know GBM because we vividly remember how he heaped praises on the UPND leadership who he said were full of wisdom and that he was proud to join a group of intelligent and vibrant leaders. We also recall how GBM accused the PF of being a small clique of criminals. So for him to allege that the northern block of the country is a no-go area of the UPND but a stronghold of the ruling PF is cheap rhetoric and old politicking that Zambians are not ready to buy into,” stated Mbuzi.

Mbuzi said that the welcome that is usually accorded to GBM each time he visits Southern Province is a sign of how good, kind, peaceful and inclusive the people of the province are.

“GBM has been accorded the best welcome by the people of Southern Province each time he visits the area. That’s a sign of how peaceful, kind, loving and helpful the people of Southern province are,” he said.

Mbuzi also challenged GBM to tell the nation the outlook of the current Cabinet and to state whether it includes tribes from other regions such as Western, Northwestern and Southern provinces.

“We want to challenge or rather remind GBM to tell the nation whether our current cabinet has tribes from other regions. Which Lenje is in Lungu’s cabinet? How many Tongas are in cabinet? How many Mbundas, Lambas, Chokwe’s are in the PF Government? Because in this party (PF), the ones who are ruling is us the Easterners and Bembas,” charged Mbuzi.

He said the people of Northern and Eastern provinces were behind the leadership of President Hichilema, stating that Mr Hichilema is a farmer who is well versed with economic issues.

“We the people of Eastern and Northern provinces are behind the leadership of President Hichilema because he understands agricultural and economic issues,” said Hichilema.

He has since urged President Hichilema to play deaf to utterances from Mr Mwamba.

“We have heard from other countries how the people from developed countries have put their trust in you and how they want to come and help Zambia when you become the Republican President. Instead, you should concentrate on looking at ways of redeeming this country from her economic doldrums because you are the new Moses. Do not mind people like GBM who only want to reap where they didn’t sow!” exclaimed Mbuzi.

UPND MEDIA TEAM