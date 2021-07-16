SCHOOLS TO REOPEN ON 16TH AUGUST

By Nchimunya Ng’andu

Government has directed that schools should reopen on August 16, 2021.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga made the announcement at a press briefing today.

And government has relaxed measures on classes that are sitting for General Certificate Exams (GCE) and grade nine pupils who will be sitting for examinations starting next week Monday.

Universities and other higher learning institutions have bene advised to continue offering online classes for the next 21 days. -Diamond TV