By Prudence Siabana

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy and Research Services-GEARS- initiative is calling on law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged crimes and offences of former president Edgar Lungu`s special advisor for politics Kaizer zulu following his dismissal.

Yesterday President Lungu fired Mr Zulu replacing him with Chris Zimba a political scientist.

And commenting on the development, Gears initiative Executive Director Macdonald Chipenzi who has welcomed the move says the dismissal of Mr Zulu is good riddance not only to president Lungu’s presidency but the nation at large.

Mr Chipenzi further states that those who have assumed his role should learn valid lessons from Mr Zulu’s public conduct and behavior and must know that public offices are temporary jobs which requires them to serve with dignity, honor and diligence.

PHOENIX NEWS