By Logic Lukwanda

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) initiative Zambia is concerned with an uncensored statements coming from President Edgar Lungu on the voter registration exercise being undertaken by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

McDonald Chipenzi, Executive Director at GEARS says president Lungu’s statement 2020 while in Siavonga district that traditional leadership should not ask for an extension of the ongoing voter registration but encourage their eligible subjects to register because ECZ may not extend the period of registration once it expires, is unfortunate.

Mr. Chipenzi argues that this statement is a clear act of undermining the independence of the commission and is urging the commission not take heed of such statements.

He has wondered why president Lungu is indirectly and directly directing an autonomous and independent electoral body on how it must respond to calls by stakeholders over the possibility of the extension of the registration of voters amidst challenges witnessed in the process.

President Lungu while responding to Chief Simamba of Siavonga district in Southern Province who requested him to engage the ECZ to consider extending the ongoing voter registration exercise by another one month so as to capture the intended target said there will be no extension and encouraged traditional leaders to instead encourage their people to endure the challenges they are facing and register to vote.

