By Logic Lukwanda

Governance elections advocacy and research services-gears- initiative Zambia is disappointed with continued violation of the electoral code of conduct in the build up to the mwansabombwe and Lukashya parliamentary by-elections.

Gears initiative Zambia executive director McDonald Chipenzi says what is going on in the two constituencies is worrying as the electoral code of conduct is being disregarded blatantly by those in government.

Mr. Chipenzi says it is hypocritical for leaders in government to call for the respect of the electoral code of conduct when they are in the forefront flouting the law by donating food and other materials in the two constituencies as well as the use of government vehicles and other related resources in order to win the by-elections.

He has wondered where those mandated to police elections are, when government machinery has moved to Lukashya and mwansabombwe to hoodwink voters.

PHOENIX NEWS