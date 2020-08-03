GEARS Initiative Zambia Welcomes The Launch Of Phase One Of Mobile NRC Registration Exercise.

GEARS Initiative Zambia Executive Director, McDonald Chipenzi, says the exercise is coming at a time less than two months when the Electoral Commission of Zambia, ECZ is also scheduled to start the registration of voters. Mr. Chipenzi has encouraged youths, who attained the age of 16 and above to take advantage of the opportunity availed to them to get the national document.

And Mr. Chipenzi has called on all citizens to remain vigilant especially along the border and that law enforcement agencies and the traditional leadership must ensure that no foreigners are allowed to abuse this opportunity to obtain the national document for the purpose of elections or other uses.

He says if the target of 770, 000 people in phase one is to be attained, stakeholders in the targeted provinces, must be involved in the provision of awareness programmes and facilitating logistical support to easily access the services. He said this in a statement made available to media houses yesterday.

Phase one of the mobile issuance of NRCs is targeting Luapula, Northern, Eastern and North-western Provinces.