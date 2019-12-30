DECEMBER 30, 2019

Former ZAF Commander, Lieutenant-General Eric Chimese’s co-accused, James Chungu has been remanded in police custody.

This was after Lusaka Magistrate Nsunge Chanda today revoked the Chungu’s police bond on allegations that he is tempering with witnesses.

In this case, General Chimese and Chungu are charged with money laundering, abuse of authority of office and being found in possession of property, suspected to be proceeds of crime.

When the mater came up today for continued trial, Magistrate Chanda heard that Chungu gave a witness 7- hundred kwacha to leave the country for Zimbabwe as he was wanted by Police.

The witness is Joe Tendai, who allegedly constructed some flats in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area, property over which the accused are charged.

Meanwhile, General Chimese could not attend court today as his lawyer, Kelvin Bwalya said his client was unwell and to which he later produced a medical report.

Magistrate Chanda has since adjourned the matter to January 14, 2020.