Attacking Your Former Boss

“Do not repay good with evil”

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Clifford Dimba also known as Gen Kanene must not join the queue of liars determined to blemish the name of President Edgar Lungu.

In July 2015, President Lungu pardoned Kanene, who was convicted in 2014 for defiling a 14 year-old girl and was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison.

Shortly after his release, Gen. Kanene was appointed as Ambassador in the fight against gender-based violence in Zambia by the Head of State.

I hope that Kanene has been misquoted in the article attached here.

Because all that President Lungu did to people like Kanene was good.

“If you repay good with evil, you will never get evil out of your house. … Whoever pays back evil for good- evil will never leave his home” Proverbs 17;13

For those that worked closely with the former President, do not be like Ham, son of Noah, who laughed and ridiculed the nakedness of his father.

Be like Shem and Japheth that covered the shame of their father.

“And Shem and Japheth took a garment, and laid it upon both their shoulders, and went backward, and covered the nakedness of their father; and their faces were backward, and they saw not their father’s nakedness”