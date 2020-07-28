



General Chiwenga Never Wanted Coup Against Mugabe

Former Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Constantino Dominic Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga did not want President Robert Mugabe to be ousted from the Presidency through a military coup, former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has revealed.

Writing a Twitter thread on Saturday, Mzembi said throughout the meetings in November, Chiwenga was clear that his demands did not include the ousting of Mugabe.

Mzembi further adds that when SADC and AU underwrote a deal to bring President Emmerson Mnangagwa from exile and re-instate him, Mnangagwa turned down the offer.

I do not believe Chiwenga wanted Mugabe out per se, was deceived by the cunning Serpent to a point of no return. Observing his mannerisms as VP & aloofness from current mess I see a man with more Q than As, more regrets re dragging Army into this failure!

I was involved in bringing up two Security Ministers from RSA as FAM, the minutes of their meeting and the demands from then CDF Chiwenga do not reflect a burning desire to see Mugabe go. It was Mugabe himself who underplayed the crisis and the Ministers flew back.Hours later he asked if they could come back again, the situation had reached another level, but I read him the minutes of what he had said to the RSA Ministers on the phone , and we agreed to escalate issue to SADC Troika, I worked very hard with Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, the incumbent Executive Secretary of SADC.

@DrTaxs and Foreign Ministers in the Region were keen on an amicable compromise which we tabled after RG had capitulated to Impeachment threats. It would have healed the Country and taken it on a completely different thrust from where we are headed!

We persuaded RG to recall @edmnangagwa from exile , reinstate him in both Party and GVT , allow Congress to proceed and elect his Successor , and hand hold him to elections in June 2018, after which he would retire. SADC, AU to guarantee this.

RG contacted @edmnangagwa in good faith asked him to come back with SADC guarantees, but Crockie had already smelt blood and the lure of office, he refused , actually wrote a refusal letter. Mugabe phoned me “Aramba toitasei? Do we appoint another VP?”

What did he say I asked RG ? ” Ati munoda kundisungirira nekatambo muhuro ” We explored names for VP , and Chiwenga and Bonyongwe ‘s names came up , we settled for Chiwenga but again according to RG he refused even the President slot , when RG offered.

So this is the basis of my assertion that there are more Qs than As in the mind of the General, He preferred” kuti Shumba vapinde “, how magnanimous but the Country has paid the ultimate price of misgovernace! Ndapedza, Blessed Weekend, its Sabbath Time .