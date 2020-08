FIRST Quantum Minerals Country Manager, Gen. Kingsley Chinkuli, this evening collapsed while addressing a meeting on the Copperbelt.

He suffered what is suspected to be a stroke or heart attack.

A source has told Mwebantu Gen. Kingsley Chinkuli collapsed and suffered a stroke while on the Copperbelt. He was immediately evacuated to Lusaka and has now regained consciousness and out of the ICU. He is now able to talk.