GENERAL MOSQUITOE’S TEAM APPOINTS YOUTH LEADERSHIP

21/03/21

NATIONAL Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has made appointments to the National Youth Wing leadership that has seen party stalwart Samuel Ngwira taking over as the new National Secretary to be deputised by Tapson Kasonso from Solwezi.

Howard Kamwandi and Bilden Shaloba have been appointed to the position of National Youth Wing Spokesperson and Chairman for Security respectively.

Kharled Chomba is the new Treasurer while Vincent Siandiabe, aka Zambezi is the Finance and Logistics director for the youth movement.

Jacob Mtonga is the chairman special duties while journalist Dean Mwaanga has been appointed Media Director.

General Mosquitoe, who advised the newly appointed national youth leadership to avoid campaigning amongst party members, said more appointments will be made in due course.

*(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM