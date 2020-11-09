The late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died in a fiery car crash that occurred along the Borrowdale Road in the capital, in the early hours of Sunday will be buried at his Domboshava mansion.

According to Ginimbi’s brother Darlington Kadungure whose spoke to HStvNews last night, Ginimbi’s body will undergo post-mortem as the tradition on Tuesday with the body lying in state at his Domboshava mansion on Friday ahead of his burial on Saturday at his mansion.

Darlington said that the family was going to honor Ginimbi’s wish and have his body buried in his yard at the mansion and also have his million-dollar mansion turned into a hotel.

He also revealed that his late brother wanted a mausoleum to be built for him and his statue erected at the mansion in his honor.

One of Ginimbi’s relative Noddy Kadungure claims that for the past few months the late Ginimbi took his time to explain to his family what he wanted them to do when he passes away.