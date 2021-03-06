Tesla boss Elon Musk is in the news again, and this time it is not about his tweet about Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.

His mum Maye Musk took to Twitter on Wednesday, March 3 to reveal Elon Musk’s computer aptitude test result when he was 17 that confirmed he was a special child who was destined for greatness.

Maye, with over 49 years modelling experience, recalled that when young Elon took the test his score was unbelievable high that he was made to retake the test. She described his score as one they (his teachers) had never seen before.

The dietitian said little wonder he is such a brilliant engineer.

The tweet on he verified Twitter page reads:

“@elonmusk I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom”

.⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom pic.twitter.com/7sGxAvLF4r — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) March 3, 2021

Her post which has been liked by over 150k persons generated mixed comments with many praising her for raising such a wonderful son.

@SathStuff reacted:

“This coming off a little cringey to anyone else? Parents being publicly congratulatory of their kids always looks like a self-brag. Don’t get me wrong; I’m not accomplished nor do I have living parents to hype me, so my take might be different. Cheers.”

@riff4nn said:

“Your son is arguably the best human being to ever grace this planet and we’re all witnesses, can’t imagine how crazy that feels. The world and its future is in a better place because of Elon and everyone has his back. Good job for being a good mom.”

@TheDoge_Pack remarked:

“Ma’am from what i read, you have raised wonderful children. Thank you for being a great mom. It all started with you. Take care and God bless.”

Musk’s net worth increased by $7.8 billion (N2,973,750,000,000) and the billionaire businessman is now worth $183.8 billion (N70,042,504,000,000.01), while Bezos’ net worth stands at $182.4 billion (N69,508,992,000,000.01), Forbes reports.

The net worth of the Tesla boss has grown exponentially in recent times due to the increase in his company’s stock.