Geofrey Hambulo drives Nawakwi’s deep hatred towards Hichilema.

By Richard Aaron Ngoma.

That Edith Nawakwi hates Hakainde Hichilema with intensity is no longer a matter for debate. Her insatiable revulsion of the UPND President is not short of being diabolical and wicked but people need to understand that behind every successful hater is a victorious devil. In this particular situation, Nawakwi’s husband Geoffrey Hambulo is the silent operator, cold, calculative and a manipulative man behind Nawakwi’s venomous attacks on Hakainde Hichilema’s character.

Those who know Geoffrey Hambulo trace his dislike for Hichilema from the early UPND days when Mazoka made a gregarious decision to associate more with Hichilema than Hambulo. The reasons why Anderson took that decision remains a mystery perhaps only known to Hambulo and Hichilema.

Hambulo subsequently left UPND in protest and stood on the FDD ticket in a Monze parliamentary election, but got severely whacked, further raising his resentment against Mazoka and Hichilema.

Most Monzenese talk of Hambulo’s long time desire to be the most dominant force in Monze his native District but it hasn’t worked quite that way for him. His hate for anyone more successful than him is well known in the District.

As Minister of Finance under the MMD, Edith Nawakwi facilitated a dubious purchase of a Monze Lima bank building, under the privitization process, to Hambulo. The property currently houses Sky FM Radio station that belongs to her husband.

Hambulo’s former wife Georgina Daka, sister to current Paramount Chief Mpezeni, was a wealthy Lusaka Businesswoman whose businesses Hambulo is said to have plundered leaving her broke and then began to date Edith Nawakwi. He finally married her after a chaotic divorce with Daka in Chelstone local court. Edith Nawakwi is generally blamed for wrecking Hambulo’s marriage with Daka with whom they have a son.

Edith Nawakwi’s businesses are said to be failing amidst credible reports of massive foreclosures of farms and other properties by banks and other lending institutions, while Geoffrey Hambulo is said to be terminally ill with an undisclosed ailment which is said to be pushing their finances to the limit. The sickness of her husband appear not to be slowing down, nor stopping the couple’s evil attempt to ensure Hichilema goes down with them, to the gates of hell but Hakainde stands tall.