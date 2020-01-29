#TRIBUTE: Lloyd’s musical passion finally goes parking

TODAY, I woke up to news of the passing of one of Zambia’s most talented, versatile and lively musicians.

As frontman of the No Parking Band, George Lloyd had graced the Zambian music stage for close to 30 years.

A Mauritian national, Lloyd was so in love with Zambia that he almost became Zambianised.

That was evident when he belted out Zambian hits like Maureen Lilanda’s “Mumba” or Webster Malama’s vintage “Cinshi wampatila”.

He was a regular feature at most live shows of the 1990s, and the fact that he was still active at many popular joints, way into 2019, was proof of his longevity.

I first met Lloyd in 1993 at the Oasis Restaurant in Lusaka, opposite the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

The Oasis Restaurant was one of Lusaka’s most exclusive joints; a place for the rich and famous.

The likes of businessman Morris Attala, former minister John Mwanakatwe, former Bank of Zambia governor Valentine Musakanya, prominent lawyer Roger Chongwe and former commissioner of police Mwenda Muyunda used to have lunch at the restaurant nearly everyday.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, the restaurant turned into a disco house.

Again, it usually attracted the children of the rich and famous.

We saw it all.

Not because Lloyd and I were equally famous.

Lloyd’s No Parking Band was resident at the Oasis Restaurant where they churned out covers from reggae, rock, R ‘n’ B, ragga to popular Zambian tracks.

I saw it all because I was a trainee waiter on attachment from Lusaka Polytechnic where I was pursuing a certificate in Food and Beverage Service.

I waited the tables of the rich and famous.

Lloyd, too, entertained the rich and famous.

His was one of the few remaining bands that could still pull crowds from a population fatigued with digital music.

You could see the passion in Lloyd; the kind that lacks in most of our current artistes.

Lloyd’s passion now finally goes parking.

Hopefully, this won’t signal the parking of the No Parking Band.

RIP Lloyd.

By Kennedy Limwanya