German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been quarantined after being told that a doctor who gave her a vaccine against pneumococcal infection tested positive for the coronavirus.

The vaccine was administered to the 65-year-old on Friday as a precaution.

Merkel held a news conference on Sunday announcing new measures to contain the spread of the virus shortly after which she was informed of the test result.

According to a statement by her spokesman Steffen Seibert, Merkel will have regular tests in the coming days and continue with her work from home in the meantime. -CGTN