GERMAN GOVT WANTS TO DEVELOP SOUTHERN PROVINCE – MITCHELL

German Ambassador to Zambia Dr. Anne Wagner-Mitchell says Southern Province is one of the focal areas of development her government has focused on.

Wagner-Mitchell (in picture) is on a four day tour of duty in the province, which began Monday, to check on various projects been funded by the German government, noting that she is happy to see that works are progressing on various projects.

She has since thanked the Provincial Administration for working well with her government in ensuring efficient implementation of various developmental projects.

Wagner-Mitchell was speaking when she paid a courtesy call on the Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Mwangala Liomba at his Office, Tuesday morning.

And Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba assured the German Ambassador that all funds meant for project development will be put to good use.

Liomba commended the projects by the German government in the country especially those being undertaken in Southern Province.

He says his office will not tolerate any form of misapplication of resources for projects meant to benefit the public, adding that anyone involved will be dealt with accordingly.

Liomba was quick to note that he is very happy because the province recorded zero audit querry, hence indicating high levels of accountability.