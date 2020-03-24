By Smart Eagles Reporter.

A plane which arrived in Solwezi this morning to collect Germany missionaries who had been involved in a road traffic accident a short while back met a very strict procedure by Government which included preventing anyone from the plane to disembark as well as disinfecting the plane upon arrival and before departure.

The accident victims were deposited onto the plane by the Provincial Health Director and Health officials heavily clad in protective clothing.

Aside the Health personnel, only Army officers where present at the airport with the rest of the airport staff having been sent away.

The plane was allowed to be at the airport very briefly.

And North Western Province PF Provincial Chairman Mr Jackson Kungo has commended the Government of His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu for giving the fight against Covid 19, the seriousness it deserves.

Speaking in a phone interview with Smart Eagles, Kungo said the strict action of the government in the matter is evidence of highly alert disease intelligence and surveillance structure that the President through the Ministry of Health, has enforced at all ports of entry thereby minimizing the risk of Covid 19 taking root in the nation.

And Kungo has called on the people of North Western Province in Particular and Zambia in General to have confidence that the PF Government, under the able administration of President Lungu is working round the clock to ensure that the Coronavirus doesn’t spread in the nation.

He said measures that have been undertaken by the Ministry of Health through the Zambia National Public Health Institute of sensitizing the public on prevention are very commendable and if followed to the letter, will yield the much desired results.

He expressed confidence that with adherence and compliance from the general public, Covid will soon be a thing of the past in the nation.