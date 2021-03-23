OPPOSITION Movement for Democratic Change leader Felix Mutati has advised Zambians to be cautious as August polls approach.

In an interview, Mutati, who retained his post as party president after going unopposed at the elective national people’s conference on Wednesday, challenged all those elected to start work immediately.

“Today is the day that marks the new birth of MDC. Hard work begins going forward. We are the true alternative political party in Zambia. We should not permit despair to take over our hope,” he said.

“When we go forward to the elections in August, let us not allow cadreism. Let us work on repairing our economy so that Zambians can afford basic needs. It is time that we do not allow selective application of the health guidelines. Let us put human life ahead of politics.”

Mutati also advised his followers to be ready for anything going into August.

“It won’t be easy, it is going to be an uphill battle, it is going to be rough and hard but work starts today. Let us recruit more members. If those other parties come and offer you money, take the money and come August, give them the change,” he said.

Thirty national executive committee members from all provinces, three from each province were elected during the assembly.