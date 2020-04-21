On Saturday, 11th April 2020, Hon. Alan Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry in Ghana paid a working visit to four Ghanaian Garment Manufacturing companies in Accra.

The companies have been selected by the Akufo-Addo Administration to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the frontline health workers leading the fight against the Corona Virus Pandemic.

The local Garments companies visited by Hon. Minister were Dignity DTRT, Sleek Garments, Cadling Fashions and Alfie Designs Limited, are among other companies producing Face Mask, Medical Scrubs, Hospital Gowns and Head Gears using fabrics from ATL, Volta Star Textiles and GTP.

Mr. Kyerematen who was accompanied by a team from both Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Health encouraged both management and workers of the companies to adhere to the World Health Organisation’s preventive protocols and express the gratitude of the Government to them for supporting the fight against this global pandemic.