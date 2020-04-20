President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has lifted a three-week lockdown in two cities, citing improved coronavirus testing and the “severe” impact of the restrictions on the poor and vulnerable in the West African nation.

Nonessential businesses in Accra and Kumasi, the country’s two largest cities, can re-open Monday and residents can return to work but must continue to practice social distancing, he said.

In a televised address on Sunday, Akufo-Addo said the decision did not mean the government was letting its guard down,

saying existing bans on public gatherings and school closure were still in place.

He urged Ghanaians to wear masks when going outside and to continue adhering to social distancing measures in public places.

Ghana has confirmed 1,042 cases, and nine people have died, according to Ghana’s Disease Surveillance Department on Monday.

Health authorities say they tested more than 68,000 samples, and officials are awaiting test results of 18,000 samples.