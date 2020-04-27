Ghana has confirmed 271 new cases of Coronavirus just a week after lifting lockdown in Accra and Kumasi, the country’s two largest cities.

According to Ghana Web, Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed the 271 new cases on Sunday to take their total number to 1,550. A new death from the disease was also recorded.

The death toll now stands at 11 with 155 persons recovering from the disease.

The Ghana Health Service data analysis also revealed that 62 percent of infected persons in Ghana are male while 38 percent are female.

It was also disclosed that only 16 percent of infected persons have a travel history with a staggering 84 percent having no clear history of travel.

A week ago, Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lifted a three-week lockdown in two cities, Accra and Kumasi citing improved coronavirus testing and the “severe” impact of the restrictions on the poor and vulnerable in the country.

According to him, the decision did not mean the government was letting its guard down, saying existing bans on public gatherings and school closure were still in place.

He urged Ghanaians to wear masks when going outside and to continue adhering to social distancing measures put in place to halt the spread of Coronavirus.