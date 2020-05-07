Ghana is to receive quantities of Madagascar’s highly publicized Covid-19 remedy and preventative herbal mixture, the Ghana Health Service has revealed.

According to Director of Public Health at the Ghana Helth Service Dr Badu Sarkodie, Madagascar has made an offer to Ghana concerning the herbal solution but the FDA will have to assess the product.

As to whether the remedy will be circulated for use, Dr. Sarkodie said he could not confirm.

Countries like South Africa have begun examining the drug for possible use.

Dr Sarkodie said at a Ministry of Information press briefing on Covid-19 on Thursday “I believe that a quantity might be made available to the country and we will ensure collaboration with FDA. They have to do some assessment and then we take it from there.”

“So, I will not be able to say whether it will be used or not. But I think they have made an offer and we can take a look at it,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the WHO has dismissed the Madagascar president’s claims that the herbal tonic produced within the country can cure patients of COVID-19.

Other African countries such as Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau have made plans to import the tonic, which contains the artemisia plant, which is normally used to treat malaria.