Ghanaians have expressed outrage at the decision by MPs to approve salaries for the wives of the president and vice-president for the supportive role they play.

The spouses are set to receive the same amount as cabinet ministers following a 2019 recommendation by a parliamentary committee.

This prompted two Minority Members of Parliament, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor of South Dayi and Dr Clement Apaak of Builsa South and one other person Frederick Nii Commey to sue the Attorney General over the approval of salaries for First and Second Ladies in Ghana.

The trio are seeking a total of eight reliefs from the apex court. The reliefs are; A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee appointed by the President under Article 71(1), only had jurisdiction to make recommendations in respect of salaries, allowances payable, facilities and privileges of Article 71 office holders under the 1992 Constitution.

A further declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Prof Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee had no jurisdiction, mandate or authority to make any recommendations in respect of salaries, allowances payable, facilities and privileges of persons other than persons specified under Article 71 of 1992 Constitution.

A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the Prof Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee exceeded its jurisdiction, mandate and authority when it purported to make recommendations in respect of privileges, facilities, salaries and allowances payable to the 1st Lady and the wife of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

A further declaration that the recommendations of the Committee, to the extent that it pertains to the 1st Lady and the wife of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, are null, void and of no effect.

A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of the Constitution, 1992, spouses of the President and the Vice President are not Article 71 office holders for the purposes of receipt of wages and emoluments.

An order declaring the recommendations in respect of privileges, facilities, salaries and allowances payable to the 1st Lady and the wife of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana as unconstitutional and void.

An order restraining the President of the Republic of Ghana or any other arm, ministry, department or agency of the Executive, from implementing any recommendations of the Prof Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee which pertains to the 1st Lady and the wife of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

Any further Order(s) or direction(s) as this Honourable Court may deem necessary.

The first lady and second lady have always been given allowances over the years as part of executive privileges. Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained that this is now being formalised.

But Ghanaians are unhappy because they will now receive cabinet-level salaries at a time of economic hardship.

They could be receiving about $3,500 (£2,500) a month, which is expected to be back-dated to 2017.

Some have also argued that there is no provision in the constitution for this arrangement. The youth wing of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, has threatened to file a lawsuit at the Supreme Court to challenge the MPs’ decision.