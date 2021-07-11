Messi and his teammates celebrate a long awaited continental triumph

Argentina’s Copa America victory has the world of football talking and football fans in Ghana will not be left out of the chatter.

PSG attacker, Angel Di Maria, scored the only goal that gave Lionel Messi’s side their first title in a long time.

A goal.com report stated: Lionel Messi finally banished the memories of years of international despair as his Argentina team downed Brazil 1-0 to take the Copa America title in the Selecao’s own backyard.

Messi was seven years old when last the Albiceleste – Argentine national team – won a continental title in 1993.

He has had a series of disappointments with the team, both as key player and skipper. Messi has at a point retired from the team before returning after appeals.

For many Ghanaian fans, the victory reignites and resets the long running GOAT – greatest of all time – debate between Messi and Portuguese playmaker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi has long been shamed for failing to win a trophy with his national side despite his stellar achievements at club level with Barcelona.

Below are some tweets relative to Argentina and Messi’s feat

DONE.

ARGENTINA ???????? are Champions. Lionel Messi’s first senior trophy

— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 11, 2021

One in the bag for Messi with Argentina. It was about time.

— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) July 11, 2021

See what his teammates are doing to him.

They know. Lionel Messi. A gift.#CopaAmerica2021

— Prince Ofori (@TheEpicPrince1) July 11, 2021

It is finished. Messi, you can now rest.

Argentina are deservedly Copa America champions ✅✅✅✅#CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/TpZ3u00anp

— Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) July 11, 2021

The football gods just had to do this for Messi. No way he was going to exit the scene without an international trophy

— SonOfTheWoman (@PerezErzoah) July 11, 2021

“Clubless Lionel Messi Wins First International Trophy With Argentina”

— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) July 11, 2021

So Daddy sit der make Uncle Leo chop am 7-5? Eeiiii https://t.co/wA6epTdmSs

— Dani Koranteng (@Dani77k) July 11, 2021

Finally @Argentina @TeamMessi @CopaAmerica congratulations ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/mXaRSxSsuh

— Owusu Bempah Ayala (@Akwasi_Ayala) July 11, 2021