‘Ghost’ scares woman out of marriage

FEAR of a ghost has led a woman to walk out of her marriage following claims that her husband slept with an uncleansed widow.

The ghostly story was narrated in the Kabushi Local Court by Juliet Ng’andwe following a law suit for divorce she filed against her husband, Danny Ng’andwe.

Juliet, a resident of Kantolomba Township, told the court that problems in their marriage started in 1999 when she discovered that her husband had an affair with a widow.

“He was sleeping with both of us. Because of that I got very sick such that we had to see four witchdoctors for me to get well. One of the witchdoctors told us that I fell ill because my husband slept with an uncleansed widow. He transferred the ghost of his girlfriend’s deceased husband to me,” she said.

She said the witchdoctor told her to bath in herbal medicine to exorcise the ghost but her husband allegedly continued womanising.

However, the husband said he was surprised that his wife sued him for divorce after he just finished building a house on a plot given to them by her sister.

“That’s when she decided to sue me for divorce,” Ng’andwe lamented.

Passing judgment, presiding magistrate Mildred Namwizye sitting with Evelyn Nalwizya, granted divorce.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail