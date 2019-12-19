GIDEON Mwenya’s road to Football House can now look so clear with a dozen Zambian premiership and lower football division clubs backing him.

Out of the 89 FAZ eligible voting councillors, the Konkola Mine Police soft – spoken boss is likely to garner above 50 percent to avoid a re – run pursuant to the current FAZ constitution.

It is clear that the pendulum of change is swinging in Mwenya’s favour as the tide is against Andrew Kamanga who is being accused of being divisive and running Football House on vengeance.

According to members of the football family, Kamanga has failed to deliver the change he promised to.

Mwenya is being seen as a unifier who is going to unite the family in football and end the tension and polarity that has characterised football since March 2016.

Mwenya has however not officially declared his intentions to stand since calls for him to consider the challenge started in 2017.

Some Copperbelt and Lusaka Zambia Super League (ZSL) clubs have already sent emissaries to approach Mwenya over the matter.

The Chingola – based football administrator however remained tight – lipped over the calls probably for fear of being misunderstood by the current FAZ administration.

Two weeks ago, Mwenya through his club engaged FAZ to put in place a clear roadmap on next’s elective annual general meeting, a move many are considering as a big signal for Mwenya’s willingness to contest.

His decision to write FAZ, CAF and FIFA on the need to have a level playing field has finally paid off with FAZ setting March 27, 2020 as the day for elections.

(Picture by Fortess)