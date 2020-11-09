Ginimbi buys own casket a week before his death

Word on the street is that Ginimbi had bought his personal coffin a week before this tragedy struck. It is being said that in one of his spare bedrooms a coffin was found which he had bought for himself.

Ginimbi died yesterday after being involved in a horrific accident which also claimed the lives of three other people including the popular Harare fitness bunny and Video Vixen babe Mitchelle Amuli popularly known as Moana.

The accident took place in Borrowdale and both victims died on the spot. However, rumours are that his father Mr Kadungure is not seeming saddened at all by the death of his son. Some are even saying he is actually happy.