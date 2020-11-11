Some bullet holes found on the burnt Rolls Royce of Zimbabwean socialite, Ginimbi have gotten people wondering and asking questions about events that led to his sad death.

To some, they believe he was shot multiple times and that could have led to the crashing of his expensive Rolls Royce Wraith.

In one of the photos captured from the accident scene, some holes believed to be bullet holes were found on his burnt car.

Could it be that he was assassinated by some thugs and then set his car on fire to cover-up their bad deeds?