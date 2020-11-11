It’s been reported that the personal belongings which include wallets, shoes, phones, and other things Millionaire Ginimbi had on him were being robbed immediately after the crash.

This information hit the internet, immediately the police did a thorough search of what happened and could not find anything like that on him.

Recall that, the young Zimbabwean Millionaire died after being involved in a fatal accident with his Rolls Royce and three other friends including Mimie Moana.

The victims of the accident lost their lives after they were returning from Mimie Moana’s Birthday party at Dreams Night Club.