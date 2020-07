Girl attempts to commit suicide in Chirundu

A YOUNG girl of Chirundu District was yesterday rescued by workers at Aunt Lontia Truck Park after she tried to commit suicide by jumping off a water tank stand near the Truck Park.

Fortunately, she was found just before she could jump off the tank stand. The girl was since identified and taken to the police station.

This incident happened yesterday at 17:00 and was confirmed by the Chirundu Council Chairman Mr Sianduba.

Source: Lusaka Sun Newspaper