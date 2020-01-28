PROPHET SHEPHERD M. MESALA

GIVE BACK SEER 1 THE BLACK RINGS YOU GOT FROM HIM AND COME BACK TO CHRIST.

wen we tell you to follow Christ and have the fear of God you run away that we want Nigerian prophets , give back what you have gotten and repent from evil doing and have the fear of the Lord.

Dont get into power with black rings and what you put in your west the endings are bad , we will mention your names if you will not take back those evil black rings you put on your finger.

Let me be clear on this one, not only politicians go and get powers but even some Pastors, when you find your pastor with a big ring and it’s looking black ,or blue on top run for your life.

Time to worship God in truth and in spirit has come salvation has to be preached.

We will expose all those Politicians using black magic and those Pastors using black magic .

I only speak the mind of God because I trust in the Lord.

WICKEDNESS shall not enter 2021