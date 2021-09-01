We have noted with great concern calls by some sections of society to ask President Hakainde Hichilema to fire all the Patriotic Front (PF) appointed personnel in government, including sanctioning retributions. Some are suggesting that Bally is being too nice, or too slow; that he is pleasing the PF. We would like to disagree.

President Hakainde Hichilema is barely one week in office! So far, he has appointed the Minister of Finance, Service Chiefs, State House Aid, and put his security protocol in order. We are also sure that the President has submitted names of members of his Cabinet to security wings for vetting. Now that MPs have officially been sworn in, we expect a full announcement of this Cabinet soon , and the men and women will take up their respective positions and start work. After that, we will notice changes at Permanent Secretary level, and quisi-government and missions abroad. It is a slow process, but one that we think Bally will executive with precision and intent. Remember, the President will open Parley in a matter of days, and the wheels of government will start functioning better now.

We have also heard “critics” , who were part of the Patriotic Front Government, question the IMF bailout. Well, the PF were the ones who started this process but failed to finish it. Could they please ask themselves why they went to the IMF for a bailout?

The challenges of Zambia are huge. There is no doubt PF have plunged this country into serious financial woes, including unbridled borrowings and looting, and very soon – very soon – we shall start hearing louder calls to arrest those civil servants who were part of the systematic plunder of public resources.

In the meantime, let us give President Hakainde Hichilema time to work; assemble his team, and execute his responsibilities.

