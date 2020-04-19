KITWE businessman Bwalya Mufonka has urged government to give Mopani Copper Mines enough rope to hang itself following its decision to suspend mining operations and place their Kitwe and Mufulira mines on care and maintenance.

Mufonka in his Facebook positing titled ‘You can’t do a KCM on Mopani’ stated that the mining company had every right to use force majeure when threatened with any act of God to protect there interests, which they did.

He noted that Mopani did not break the law when it enforced the force majeure as COVID-19 was a natural act.

“What law do we follow? I have always had a chance to meet and speak with many levelheaded people both at and outside Mopani Copper Mines. I must say they have employed the cream of Zambia in all sectors and when they do things many a time they are on point and correct. Force majeure…Mopani has every right to use this when they are threatened with any act of God to protect their interests, which they did. Did they break the law? Not at all, Covid-19 is an act of God,” Mufonka said.

Mufonka said the Minister of Mines was very incompetent.

He said, in his opinion, Richard Musukwa does not know what he was doing.

“Am I supporting them on this? That’s an answer I am yet to find .Who is the problem here? Is it Mopani or Zambian government? We need to always be mindful of not telling lies. We have a very incompetent minister of mines who to my opinion doesn’t know what he is doing or he’s pretending not to know what’s going on. Why do I say this? For Mopani to announce to the country that they are going on care and maintenance, they should have reached an agreement with government,” he said.

“Why then today should we hear differently…who is painting the other one black? This trend has gone on throughout most ministries ever since the current regime has been in power.”

Mufonka said PF has very incompetent leaders running the affairs of the country.

He insisted that the government was lying to the country and want to use schemes they used to take over Konkola Copper Mines.

“It’s murder and if we continue, this country will collapse. You have destroyed KCM, leave Mopani alone and let others to come in future to sort out this mess…. With Glencore, be very careful as they are not pushovers,” Mufonka warned.

“Mopani has confirmed it will go out for 90 days and in the whole process pay its workers basic wages for 90 days, it’s not years, let’s wait and see what happens. Give them the rope to hang themselves, with the investments they have done, I don’t believe they can run.”

Mufonka further said the detention of Mopani chief executive officer Nathan Bullock was done in bad faith.

The Kitwe businessman further said former ZCCM-IH chiefexecutiveofficer Dr Piers Kasolo fought for Zambians and not for the same people to take food from the mouths of the poor people in Zambia.

“When will we accept that PF is a cancer and we need to act now,”? asked Mufonka./SM