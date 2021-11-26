2 COMMENTS

  2. Prior to elections UPND and it’s leader HH made numerous promises to the Zambian people .They even gave time frame in which they were to fulfil their promises. Zambians have, therefore, the right to follow up on these promises and to call UPND to account. This is their democratic right and you can not stop them. Since you, Mwewa Lane, are saying “give them time”, suggest the time you think Zambians should start asking the UPND Government to fulfil their promises. When shall your out of place terminology of “gestation period” start? You are just trying to please UPND. You know best the favours you want from them.

