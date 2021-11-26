Home politics UPND Give President HH time- Simon Mwewa Lane politicsPFUPNDVideos Give President HH time- Simon Mwewa Lane November 26, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS The constitution gives him 5 years. Never mind the noise makers. We will vote propoerly based on 5 years achievements. Reply Prior to elections UPND and it’s leader HH made numerous promises to the Zambian people .They even gave time frame in which they were to fulfil their promises. Zambians have, therefore, the right to follow up on these promises and to call UPND to account. This is their democratic right and you can not stop them. Since you, Mwewa Lane, are saying “give them time”, suggest the time you think Zambians should start asking the UPND Government to fulfil their promises. When shall your out of place terminology of “gestation period” start? You are just trying to please UPND. You know best the favours you want from them. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
