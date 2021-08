GIVE PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TIME TO WORK, ECL PLEADS WITH ZAMBIANS

By Watch Reporter

Former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu has pleaded with expectant Zambians to give President Hakainde Hichilema time do deliver the promises he made.

Former presindent Lungu says there should not be time to frustrate President Hichilema as he governs the nation.

Mr Lungu said this when he attended a Church service at UCZ All Saints Congregation Church, in Chainda, Sunday.