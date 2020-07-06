UPND president Hakainde Hichilema write and challenges President Edgar Lungu to give the 48 mansions without owners to traditional leaders

If the 48 mansions without owners had instead been built for the Traditional Chiefs, and the 42 fire tenders had not been purchased for a whooping $1million each, and the luxury Gulfstream Jet not bought for one man and his few friends for millions of dollars, only for them to stretch their legs, there would have been enough medicine in hospitals and retirees would have received their long awaited dues. State resources must be guarded jealously, so that you don’t cry foul to Bally, when they run out because of unbridled corruption. This too, Bally will fix.

HH aka Bally