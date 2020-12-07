GIVE US ANOTHER FIVE YEAR TERM – SILIYA
Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has urged Zambians to give the Patriotic Front (PF) another five year term to enable it finish its development agenda for the country.
Ms Siliya, who is Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, says Zambians have every reason to vote for continuity in the 2021 general elections to avoid experimenting with national leadership.
She says PF means well for Zambia and is determined to transform the country’s economy through effective implementation of its economic stabilisation and growth programme and other viable policies aimed at uplifting the lives of citizens.
DORA, THE ADMINISTRATION YOU BELONG TO HAS DESTROYED EVERYTHING THAT USED TO MAKE ZAMBIA PROUD, WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT TO COME AND DESTROY, MY ANSWER TO YOUR PLEA IS A BIG NO, WE WANT TO START REBUILDING AND MAKING PEOPLE ACCOUNTABLE STARTING WITH YOU.
When you sit in your cabinet, what do you discuss regarding the Zambians? You think they are mad? You think they are stupid? You think they are idiots? Dora just shut that stinking mouth before we tell you what you would not like to hear throughout your generations.
NO! Dora …a very BIG NO!!!!