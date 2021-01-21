GIVE US TIME TO COMPLETE WORKS – PRESIDENT LUNGU TELLS MUCHINGA PROVINCE CHIEFS

President Edgar Lungu has asked traditional leaders and people in Muchinga Province for more time to complete projects in the region.

President Lungu says the developmental programmes government has embarked on should be completed, and people should not risk trusting the opposition to carry the vision of the PF.

The President who is on a five-day working said this when he met Chieftainess Waitwika of the Winamwanga people, Chief Katyetye (of the Tambo people) and Chief Kafwimbi of the Iwa.

The Head of State said he was aware that the state of roads in the region was a big concern which is being used to threaten the ruling party out of office ahead of the August 12th Election.

He assured the traditional leaders that road projects will be completed in due course since works have already started.

President Lungu said that the fact that there were delays in completing certain projects, government had not neglected them.

President Lungu said this when Chief Kafwimbi told the Head-of-State that he has seen works that have been done in Isoka and recognised that it was not easy to do everything at once.

“Roads are not a reason we can’t vote for a person who is performing. We have have seen what you have done,” the chief said.

Chief Katyetye reminded some who are part of the entourage not to be visiting only during presidential trips.

He said the face of Isoka had changed from a dusty place to wonders compared to Nakonde which is a border town.

He called for unity in Isoka because of certain issues he has been observing and appealed for his palace to be done quickly.

The visiting Chieftainess requested the President to work on key issues affecting Nakonde such as roads.