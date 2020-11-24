GIVE YOUR SON PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU MORE VOTES THAN ANY OTHER PROVINCE – GBM URGES EASTERNERS

Former UPND vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, has urged the Easterners to give President Edgar Lungu more votes than any other province in the country by virtue of being their own son.

“Let us stop playing with politics and votes. You are campaign managers for Edgar Lungu. This time we don’t want Northern Province to be number one and Chipata (Eastern Province) to be number two,” Mr. Mwamba said in Eastern Province.

Mr. Mwamba, who is Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy National Mobilisation Chairperson, said it is disappointing that some provinces have surpassed Eastern Province in the ongoing mobile voter registration exercise.

He urged the traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to register as voters and vote for President Lungu in next year’s general elections.

